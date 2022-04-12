Islington’s favourite horticultural competition is open for another year, enabling gardeners of all abilities to get growing to help create a cleaner, greener, healthier borough.

Organised by the council and Islington Gardeners, Islington in Bloom gives budding gardeners and seasoned experts the chance to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of gardening.

Islington in Bloom aims to help make the borough’s shared spaces more attractive and nature friendly, with gardening also contributing to biodiversity and helping to bring people together.

This year, judges will have a greater focus on the positive impact that entries make to biodiversity in the borough, and will consider whether entries are sustainable, good for wildlife, attractive, well-tended, and whether they include herbs, fruits or vegetables.

Andrew Bedford, Islington Council’s Head of Greenspace and Leisure Services, said: “Spring is finally here, and taking part in Islington in Bloom is the perfect way to enjoy the warmer weather, meet new people, and make the borough a more attractive place for all.

“Gardening is such a therapeutic activity, which brings with it a range of mental and physical health benefits, while also supporting biodiversity and the environment. We’d encourage all local people, even those that have never picked up a trowel before, to have some fun brightening up their homes, gardens and shared spaces.”

Categories for this year’s Islington in Bloom include:

Best Front Garden

Best Container Garden

Best Children’s Planting

Best Window Box

Best Blooming Business

Best Parks Community Gardening

Best Housing Community Gardening

Best Community Garden

Best Edible Garden

Best Tree Pit

It’s easier than ever to get involved – all entrants need to do is email [email protected] with two images of their entry, their name, address, email address and phone number. The deadline for entries is Monday, 4 July 2022, with the final results being announced in September. There is also a children’s poster competition, which is open to schools in Islington. Those working at schools can keep an eye out for further information, or can contact [email protected] to find out more.

All entrants will receive a voucher for a free bag of compost from Camden Garden Centre, with the first, second and third place entries in each category receiving a National Garden Gift voucher. To stay up to date, and get great gardening tips and fun facts, follow the @IslingtonInBloom Instagram account.

Islington in Bloom would not be possible without the competition’s fantastic sponsors, including Camden Garden Centre, Angel Central, Floatworks, Islington Council’s Housing Department, Islington Gardeners, The Islington Society, NSL, and Cass Art Islington.

As well as entering Islington in Bloom, local people can also contribute to a cleaner, greener, healthier borough by applying to the Islington Greener Together programme for funding to create welcoming green spaces in their area. Through the programme, local people can become Islington Together Greener Champions, and will receive support and training to make the most out of their new green spaces.