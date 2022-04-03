LEYTON ORIENT RAN OUT COMFORTABLE WINNERS IN THE WEST MIDLANDS, AS GOALS FROM HARRY SMITH AND OTIS KHAN SECURED THE THREE POINTS OVER WALSALL.

The goals came within six minutes of each other, and despite plenty of good opportunities that would follow for Orient – the scoreline would stay that way.

Richie Wellens opted to make four changes from the midweek defeat at Oldham Athletic, as Thompson, Pratley, Drinan and Ogie returned to the starting eleven.

And it was a great start for the O’s, who opened the scoring after just ten minutes.

Otis Khan, who had left Walsall for the O’s in January was crucial in the opener, instigating a fine Orient move.

The goal was a well worked team move, with dazzling quality where it counted – Khan making a brilliant run forward, beating a man and clipping in a cross into a dangerous area for Harry Smith.

It was brilliant centre-forward play by Smith, who was double marked, to check his run, before extending to finish with a left footed volley, beyond Rushworth.

The O’s were looking more like the side who had pieced together winning runs of late, and soon had the lead doubled.

A corner routine saw Ruel Sotiriou’s flick find Otis Khan on the edge of the box. Khan waited patiently, before striking it low, with the ball deflecting off of a defender on its way into the net.

The O’s ramped up the pressure, and could have had a third before the break – the best chance perhaps falling to inform striker Ruel Sotiriou, who latched onto a loose ball and nearly prodded it beyond Rushworth, only to be denied.

HALF-TIME: WALSALL 0-2 LEYTON ORIENT

Orient picked up the second half in much the same form, and after Kyprianou saw a volley deflected wide – Sotiriou went close again, rifling one just beyond the post.

The hosts tried to force a goal, but the O’s were defending well right the way across the team – given former O’s striker Conor Wilkinson little opportunity to make a mark.

Devante Rodney tried his luck from distance in their first real sight of goal, but in truth never looked like bothering Vigouroux.

The heavens opened, and with it came a blanket of snow, making the conditions a bit more difficult for the final thirty minutes.

This lead to keeper Rushworth kicking the ball straight to Sotiriou, roughly 45 yards from goal. Sotiriou tried the spectacular, and looked to catch Rushworth out, who was a few yards outside of the box – but the keeper was able to recover.

The home side persevered, and but for a Conor Wilkinson half chance, had very little to write home about. This was particularly pleasing for the O’s, given the home form the Saddlers had enjoyed of late.

Richie Wellens used up his substitutes as the O’s saw out the game, in what was a fairly routine closing exchange – with the O’s three points better off, and up to 14th in the table, with six games remaining.

TEAMS

Walsall: Ruchworth, White, Labadie (C), Monthe, Kinsella, Wilkinson, Osadebe, Earing, Rodney (Miller 61’), Menayese (Tomlin 17’, (Mills 40’)), Shade.

Subs unused: Rose, Ward, Kiernan, Perry.

Orient: Vigouroux, Wood, Thompson, Smith (Nouble 80’), Khan, Drinan, Pratley (C) (Brown 90’_, Beckles, Sotiriou (Coleman 83’), Ogie, Kyprianou.

Subs unused: Sargeant, Young, Nkrumah, Ray.

Goals: Smith 10, Khan 16’

Yellows: Smith, Beckles, Sotiriou