The O’s fell to narrow defeat at Sutton United, as Joe Kizzi’s first half goal was enough to edge the encounter.

After a poor first half, the second was a marked improvement for Orient – but couldn’t find the cutting edge when it counted.

Richie Wellens was forced into some changes from the side that won at Walsall, with Smith, Thompson and Wood missing from the squad.

In came Dan Moss and Jayden Sweeney for rare starts, whilst Theo Archibald and Paul Smyth returned to the starting eleven, with Ruel Sotiriou starting on the bench.

Sutton proved to be the stronger of the sides out of the traps, working set-pieces to their advantage to force openings.

Vigouroux, who was making his 100th appearance for the O’s, was tested early on – and made a superb stop, with a header seeming destined for the top corner turned behind acrobatically.

The U’s kept attacking, and Orient were penned into their half – and the opening goal soon came for the hosts.

An in-swinging corner was delivered into a packed penalty area, with plenty for the referee to pay attention to.

Joe Kizzi rose highest though and steered his header into an unguarded net, with Vigouroux having no chance after being screened off by a number of red and yellow shirts.

The O’s best chance of the half came as Paul Smyth drifted off of the left wing to dart at goal and fire a low shot towards the bottom corner, but Bouzanis in the Sutton goal was equal to it.

Despite 66% possession in the first half the O’s couldn’t make it count, and but for another Vigouroux wondersave, this time reacting very late to turn it behind, could have been two behind at the break.

Half-time: Sutton United 1-0 Leyton Orient

The second half was an entirely different performance from Orient, and should have seen the O’s capitalise on the chances made.

With the lion’s share of possession, chances started to fall for the O’s – Paul Smyth latching on to a knock down and firing it goalwards.

It seems to strike the hand of Coby Rowe, but the referee wasn’t interested in offering a penalty.

The pressure was on though, and a succession of chances from the edge of the area very nearly saw the O’s draw level.

After another effort for Smyth was blocked, on came Sotiriou, who himself had a chance from the edge of the box, but set it sailing over the bar.

First Theo Archibald’s effort whizzed past the post, before Otis Khan saw his effort roll just wide moments later.

A Football League debut came for academy graduate Dan Nkrumah, who was bright in his brief cameo, but the O’s couldn’t find an equaliser their efforts had deserved.

The game was seen out by Sutton United, who remained compact behind the ball, and ensured to run down the clock where they could.

The O’s are back in action on Good Friday at home to Scunthorpe United, and will hope to put this result behind them.

Sutton: Bouzanis, Kizzi, John, Rowe, Milsom, Eastmond, Boldewijn, Beautyman, Ajiboye, Richie Bennett (Omar Bugiel 56′), Olaofe

Subs: Nelson, Davis, Korboa, Kouassi, Omar Bugiel, Smith, Wyatt

Orient: Vigouroux, Moss (Young 75′), Beckles, Sweeney, Ogie, Kyprianou, Pratley, Khan, Drinan, Archibald, Smyth (Sotiriou 68′)

Subs: Sargeant, Young, Sotiriou, Brown, Nouble, Ray, Nkrumah