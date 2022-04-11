Thieves who stole goods worth in excess of £4,600 from customers at pubs across London, including phones, laptops and earphones, have been jailed for seven months

Walied Farag, 28 of no fixed address, and Yassin Malki-Hernandez, 32, from Corbyn Street, Finsbury Park, London, were sentenced to seven months in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge at the Central Criminal Court on 6 April 2022. They previously pleaded guilty to four counts of theft at Westminster Magistrates Court on 15 January 2022.

City of London Police Detective Sergeant Gary Moore, who led the investigation, said:

“Our keen-eyed officers spotted and arrested the offenders whilst they were still in possession of stolen goods, meaning some of these items were able to be returned to their owners.

“Farag and Malki-Hernandez worked together to target people looking to enjoy their night out in the City, and stole their belongings. They chose those who had bags that could hold a large amount of goods.

“We want everyone to enjoy all the City has to offer, without having their experience tarnished by criminals. Our officers work closely with licensed premises to share crime prevention information and advice on how to keep customers safe, however there are still some things you can do to help.

“For example, if you are meeting friends or colleagues after work, only take the essentials with you. If you can leave your laptop at work in a locker or other secure place for the evening then do so. Always keep your belongings close to you and don’t leave them unattended.

“If you think you have seen something suspicious, speak to the bar or security staff, or contact the police on 101, or 999 in an emergency, such as when someone is at risk or a crime is being committed there and then.”

Farag and Malki-Hernandez were arrested on 13 January 2022, after City of London Police officers spotted them acting suspiciously at Well Court. They were found in possession of items that officers believed were stolen.

After further investigation, the owners of the stolen goods were identified and it was found that Farag and Malki-Hernandez had targeted customers at four pubs that day.

The thefts took place at The Marquis of Granby, Westminster, The Pavilions End, Cheapside, The Penderel’s Oak, Holborn and The Prince of Wales Feathers, Fitzrovia.

All of the victims said they had placed their bag on the floor next to their table, and it was only when they checked to make sure it was still there that they realised their belongings had been taken.

For more information on crime prevention visit: https://www.cityoflondon.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/personal-safety-how-to-stay-safe/