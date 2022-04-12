Haringey residents are being urged to make sure they are registered to vote in this year’s local elections as the deadline nears. In order to vote in this year’s local elections in Haringey, eligible residents need to be registered by midnight on Thursday 14 April.

Register to vote today

Haringey residents are eligible to register if they are over 16 years of age (although only those aged 18 and over can vote) and have British, Irish, or qualifying Commonwealth or EU citizenship. As well as giving you a say in decisions that affect you and your borough, registering to vote has other benefits such as contributing towards a positive credit score. If you’re eligible, make sure to register before the deadline on 14 April 2022.

This year’s elections will be held on Thursday 5 May. Here in Haringey every council seat is up for grabs, giving residents across the borough the chance to choose who will represent their local area as a councillor for the next four years.

Boundary changes this year mean that your ward may be changing, and you may need to vote at a different polling station from previous elections. Details of your ward and polling station can be found on your Polling Card and on the Haringey Council website.

Find out more and register today at www.haringey.gov.uk/vote.