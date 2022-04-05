KOPA vs Haringey Borough U23s

Following the successful relaunch of the KOPA Representative team last month, the team play its second game on Friday 8th April -KO 7.45pm at Haringey Borough FC, Coles Park, N17 7JP (Parking £1 per hour). FREE ENTRY

The opponents for KOPA are Haringey Borough U23s, who last week were crowned U23 champions of the Isthmian Development League North, so this promises to be a very tough and entertaining game!!

KOPA would like to to take this opportunity to thank the matchday sponsors Going Greek.

KOPA League look forward to seeing as many supporters as possible at the game.