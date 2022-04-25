As local elections on Thursday 5 May draw near, Islington residents are being asked to check details of where to vote.

On 5 May, residents in Islington will elect councillors to represent them on Islington Council.

This year, Islington’s wards are different, following a review by the Boundary Commission.

All wards in the borough have been affected in some way by the review, and you may find your polling station has changed.

Please check your poll card for details of where to vote on 5 May. Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm.

Islington has 17 wards, up from 16 at the last local elections, and each ward has three councillors, so electors can cast up to three votes.

To find out more about the Islington local elections please visit our website www.islington.gov.uk/LocalElections2022