On Tuesday, 5th April 2022, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain accompanied by the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Director of The Archbishop’s Office, Mr. Joshua Caminiti, and Dr. Billy Christmas, King’s College London, were warmly received at a reception celebrating Easter hosted at No. 10 by the Rt. Honourable Boris Johnson, Prime Minster of the United Kingdom. During the reception, His Eminence and those accompanying him were given the opportunity to exchange wishes and thoughts with The Prime Minster, as well as meet other Christian leaders, Ministers, and Members of Parliament. The evening concluded with an exchange of Paschal greetings as well as with prayers for the people of Ukraine.

