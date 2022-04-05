Here’s Haringey’s young musicians at the Royal Albert Hall 👏👏👏

On Friday (1 April), talented, young musicians from across Haringey performed at one of the most prestigious and world-renowned venues, the Royal Albert Hall 🤩

The Haringey Schools Music Festival was a wonderful showcase of the young musical and poetic talent that we have right here in our borough.

Congratulations to everybody who was involved, we’re so proud of you all ❤️

