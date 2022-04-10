An impressive second half performance earned the Hornets back-to-back league wins for the first time since the start of December, at the expense of an understrength Haringey Borough side who need one more victory to guarantee their Premier Division survival.

Despite the boost of captain Jack Brivio’s fifth minute opener, Horsham struggled to press home their advantage in a stop-start first half but totally dominated after the break to beat Haringey Borough, adding further goals through Shamir Fenelon and a Tom Kavanagh netbuster. But for an impressive display by Haringey ‘keeper Alexander Zamani, the scoreline would have been even more emphatic as Dom Di Paola’s side warmed up for Wednesday’s Velocity Trophy final in eye-catching style.