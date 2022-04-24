Elsewhere, Haringey Borough welcomed Folkestone Invicta, and although the visitors went two up by the midway point of the first half- Adam Yusuff and David Smith with the goals- Borough were level within ten minutes, Sami Bessadi and Jorge Djassi-Sambu hitting back. Invicta then went two goals ahead once more, Kieron McCann and Smith with numbers three and four, but again the hosts hit back, Scott Mitchell and Georgios Aresti scoring on eighty eight and ninety minutes to end an eight goal thriller level.