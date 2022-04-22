It is that Holy time of year; we follow the traditions we are brought up with, but do we actually reflect on our past actions with guilt or positivity? We are often sad for things or actions that could have been done differently by ourselves. I try not to have regrets for any of my actions – I may wish I could have had a different outcome on some decisions or choices that I actioned, however in reality, I look back and think, ‘everything is as it was meant to be’; we were given the choice of free will in order to make decisions of our directions and the path we choose, so looking back ‘as learning from a passed event or action’, not as a failure, but as gaining enough knowledge to ensure the same pattern or similar, undesirable outcome will not reoccur. How we should think is ‘I of course intend to behave better now’ and with better thought.

The guilt is what we feel, possibly as a failure to do something that we should have done, or not done, that was morally wrong. Guilt is also a way of recognising that we have not lived up to our own values and/or expectations.

Since we all have different grades in morals, some people with maybe different morals to our own, do things without guilt, while others with more empathetic morals, will not do those things comfortably and would feel guilty in doing so. We know the basics of good morals that are instilled and usually expected of us all. Our faiths and religious beliefs guide us through with these basics, however, our standards and morals that vary from us individually is what makes our characteristic personality of behaviour and whether we think for the good or bad.

Feeling guilty can be a good sign into how we should act with others, but following our morally intuitive insight for the good. It is not about allowing others to take advantage, manipulate, or control us, and to behave in a selfish way accordingly, but it is about setting boundaries that are there to compromise and work things out equally for the good of others and for ourselves.

A time to accept others actions, though they do not correspond with how we would have behaved in the same situation, is difficult. We become disappointed in another’s behaviour, but as we learn not to hate or resent another person, but only hate or resent their inappropriate actions, is what helps us shine brighter than those with ill intent of the same bad behaviour as another has carried out.

No-one is without sin, let’s think deeply what Easter is all about, follow the example of how we were told to act. Let’s allow a new better version of ourselves and try to be kind, loving, helpful, honest, and of course thankful. Following this example as best we can, with gratitude, should be enough to make us happy.

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x