Panathinaikos and Olympiakos have a slight edge in the race for a spot in the Greek Cup final after the first leg of the semis this week, increasing the chances for a classic final between Greece’s Eternal Rivals.On Wednesday Panathinaikos outplayed Lamia in Athens but only won 1-0, as it missed numerous chances.

It did get to score though, through a left-foot lob by Fotis Ioannidis on the 19th minute at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium, and is the favorite ahead of the return game at Lamia that is struggling in the league.

In the other semifinal PAOK and Olympiakos shared a goalless draw on Thursday at Toumba.

The Reds had a Giorgos Massouras goal disallowed in the first half as offside, with the game producing little more in terms of goal scoring chances.

The second-leg games are scheduled for next week, and away goals still counts in the Greek Cup, unlike in European competitions.