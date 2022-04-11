Aris was the big winner of this weekend’s Super League play-offs, as it managed to beat AEK in Athens and climb to third at the mini-league table, while Panathinaikos was held at PAS Giannina.

The situation in the battle for third that definitively leads to next season’s European competitions is ever so tight, with three teams within two points.

Aris has now got the upper hand as it beat AEK 2-1 away on Sunday, goals coming from Luis Palma and Lucas Sasha. Lazaros Rota had equalized for AEK, that remains winless in the play-offs after four matches.

Panathinaikos dominated the game at PAS Giannina on Sunday but could not find a way through, settling for a goalless draw in the end.

The weekend’s major game between PAOK and Olympiakos has been postponed due to the Thessaloniki team’s UEFA Conference League commitments.

Olympiakos is on 70 points, PAOK has 59, Aris moved to 50, Panathinaikos and AEK have 48 and PAS reached 43.

In the play-outs, bottom team Apollon Smyrnis has now got genuine hopes of catching Lamia, after its 2-1 triumph at OFI Crete and Lamia’s 3-0 defeat at Volos. In other games on Saturday, Ionikos won 3-2 at Asteras Tripolis and Atromitos won at Panetolikos with the same score.