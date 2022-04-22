New Salamis promoted to the Isthmian League but could be Champions on Saturday

Spartan South Midlands League Table

Hadley 1-1 New Salamis 1

This was one match that both teams had to win, but truth be told, they cancelled each other out, and played out a draw.

Salamina went into an early lead in the 5th minute through Harrison Georgiou. A left foot strike from the edge of the box.

Salamina were comfortable repelling Hadleys attack and it was until 5 minutes before half time when a thunderous shot was saved by Sam Souter in goal. The second half was not pretty and Hadley equalised 4 minutes from time through Cypriot Zach Uribarri. The game played out for a 1-1 finish.

Salamina now finish the season at Risborough this Saturday 23rd April 2022. Risborough are two points ahead of the Reds. Risborough played Tring on Tuesday; if they had won, they would have won the championship but failed to do so losing 2-1 which now gives New Salamis the opportunity to win the Championship at Risborough. Only a win would do it for the Reds.

Risborough v New Salamis 3pm, B.E.P. Stadium, Horsenden Lane, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire, HP27 9NE.