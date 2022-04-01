We are officially in spring, and many will realise that action is needed to get into shape for the summer. Bodies are more exposed in the summer, and for those that tend to physically hibernate from activities due to the cold weather during the winter months, will notice that all the seasonal comfort eating may have taken its toll. It is a fact that many people tend to put weight on during the winter; five to seven lb, up to 3.175 kilograms on average, and it is nature’s way of preserving itself during the cold spell for keeping warm and comfortable.

When the sun is shining, it is much easier to hop out of bed and look forward to the day. In the winter as the nights draw in early, being at home and snug, sitting down and watching some TV, is much more appealing than venturing out into the cold. However it may now be showing and clothing may feel a little more tight. For a lot of people, the weight may fall off naturally as they resume a more active physical lifestyle. The diet may also change naturally as more cold fruits and salads are eaten in the heat. However some people may find that they need a little more assistance to get the weight off. It is the time of year when all the gyms tend to be packed out. It is the time when I am most approached and asked for advice on what they can do to get back into shape. So let’s take a look at the basic fundamentals.

The eating plan as far as I am concerned, is the most important to start off with, as if you don’t eat the right fuel for your body, you won’t get a good quality running energy order out of it. So first and full most, eat right and eat for energy. This will include cutting out as many processed foods as possible. Cut out as much refined sugar as you can. Sugar will slow you down after the initial pick me up. Go for natural sugars like those found in fruits. Drink sugar free drinks whenever possible. Avoid the bad saturated fats. Eat at regular intervals, every two and a half to three hours, in order to maintain natural sugar levels, even a little tangerine or apple should do the trick to sustain it.

Any indulgence of your favourite things, be it food or alcohol, should be kept for the weekend – don’t overdo it every day.

Let’s talk exercise

Don’t eat heavy meals before exercising as you will feel sluggish and the food will most definitely not have digested in that short amount of time. About an hour or so before exercise, keep it simple and light – porridge, wholemeal or granary toast with a light spread of some sort and some fruit should be ample. A full English breakfast is not a good idea.

After some intense training, the body will burn off energy at a faster rate so this is the best time to eat, within fifteen minutes or even up to half an hour for some. Eating protein for muscle tone and strength is essentially important at this point and most definitely needs to be included. This is why top athletes and bodybuilders have protein shakes after training. It is worth taking a look into it and learning about full nutrition if you are not familiar with it all.

Eat carbohydrates, don’t eliminate them all together. The body needs them for energy. Potatoes, vegetables and fruit are a good source of complex carbohydrates and should be included in your eating plan. Just be sensible with how you cook them, don’t deep fry everything.

Drink plenty of water

It doesn’t matter how you have your water – plain, flavoured up with slices of orange or lemon, or fruit flavoured is fine, as are iced teas; black teas aid digestion and are full of polyphenols that have antioxidant properties which help decrease the risk of chronic disease and can help improve overall health. So don’t dismiss teas, hot or iced, without refined sugar, keep them in a flask at hand throughout the day for regular sips, especially through a workout session.

Coffee acts as a diuretic and between two and four cups a day is said to be a moderate intake. Excessive coffee however can be linked to insomnia, restlessness, nausea and stomach upset for some. Drinking teas and coffee black and without milk or sugar is advised if you wish to cut down on fats and sugars.

What exercise

Any exercise that you enjoy is good, as you will stick to it and want to do it regularly. Make it a social thing at the same time and go with a friend or two. Many join gyms and make friends from there. Some people need motivation by doing classes or by working with other people and/or an instructor. Whatever works for each person as an individual is what counts. So first plan of action is to find what motivates you and then gets you into actually doing it. If you need to attend instructional classes, find out the times and classes that you like and sign up. Often paying up in advance can make the difference as you will make more of the effort to go.

Don’t need others to motivate you, then find what physical exercise you like and get going, from jogging, running, cycling or just dancing to your favourite music. Just get back out there and do it.

Get physical and eat right for a better version of you.

Love and sparkles

Samsara x