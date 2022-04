The General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL Stefanos Stefanos, who is in London to attend the AKEL Branch in Britain Conference, paid a visit to Edmonton cemetery in north London to pay tribute to the Turkish Cypriot comrades, members of AKEL Britain, Ahmet Sadi, Merhum Sedat Ali and Hassan Raif, who dedicated their entire lives to the cause of Cyprus, to the unity and friendship of our people.