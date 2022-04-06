From today, 6 April 2022, married couples in England and Wales will be able to start divorce proceedings without having to apportion blame as new “no fault” divorce legislation comes into effect. The no fault approach to divorce has been long awaited and is a welcome change to the law.



UK Cypriot Family Law Solicitor, Lucy Loizou who is the Managing Partner at The International Family Law Group LLP explains this to us in more detail.





“Lucy Loizou is a Partner at the International Family Law Group LLP. Lucy became Managing Partner on 1 August 2021.

Lucy undertakes complex financial cases often involving an international element. She has worked on a number of cases involving high net worth issues. Lucy advises clients with difficult corporate interests and has much experience in dealing with financial cases involving foreign trusts. She handles several Cypriot and Greek cases advising on the impact on issues under English law. She has become the “go to” lawyer in the Greek and Cypriot community in London.

She has experience dealing with the national media and has written family law articles for various legal journals. She regularly lectures to the legal profession on topical family law issues both nationally and internationally. Lucy also has her own fortnightly radio show on ‘London Greek Radio’ where she answers questions on all family related matters as well having had her own weekly family law television show on Hellenic TV.

Lucy speaks Greek fluently.

The ‘outstanding’ Lucy Loizou was appointed Managing Partner in August 2021

The Legal 500 UK 2022

‘I am working with Lucy Loizou on a long-running case which is complex and delicate. I have been very impressed with the way she has handled it. She has shown a combination of restraint and toughness which is exactly what the case has called for.’ The Legal 500 UK 2021

‘A standout individual’

The Legal 500 UK 2020