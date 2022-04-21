Hertsmere Borough Council quickly identified those responsible for fly tipping after it was reported in March. – Credit: Hertsmere Borough Council

A fly tipper from Potters Bar has been hit with a £300 fine after dumping waste in a car park in Radlett.

A member of public reported the dumped rubbish in Newberries Car Park on March 22, and Hertsmere Borough Council’s environmental health team were quickly able to track down those responsible.

A Potters Bar resident was served a £300 fixed penalty notice, while another resident from Enfield received a written warning after using a rogue waste carrier who then dumped their household waste alongside.

“We take fly tipping very seriously and we are doing everything in our power to tackle it, including using state of the art mobile CCTV cameras,” said Cllr Seamus Quilty, portfolio holder for environment with HBC.

“I am delighted our environmental health team have been able to track the people responsible and take the appropriate action.