The first Cyprus-Germany joint operation for the return of Pakistani nationals illegally residing in the Republic of Cyprus was carried out on Tuesday, with the contribution of FRONTEX, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Interior.

It is reported that, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and the Police, Cyprus participated in this first joint operation, which repatriated a small number of Pakistani citizens.

It is stressed that the participation of Cyprus, which is assessed as extremely important and creates prospects for further returns, was a result of the recent agreement of the Minister of Interior, Nicos Nouris, with his German counterpart and the contribution of the German Ambassador to Cyprus.

It is noted that Cyprus has already agreed with a number of other European countries, such as France and Belgium, with the aim of conducting joint return operations, with an emphasis on the countries of sub-Saharan Africa.