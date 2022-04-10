Firefighters tackled a house fire on Telford Road in Southgate.

Part of the first-floor bedroom of an end-of-terrace house was damaged by fire. Three people left the building before the Brigade arrived. A child and a woman were taken to hospital and another woman was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The Brigade was called at 1422 and the fire was under control by 1514. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Southgate and Finchley fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is believed to have involved an aerosol deodorant.