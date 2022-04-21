FILM OF THE WEEK

HAPPENING



This graceful adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s autobiographical novel L’EVENEMENT takes place in France during the early sixties. Audrey Diwan directs with precision and passion the story of Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a young university student aspiring to become a writer and escape her humble working-class roots. But her dreams reach a dead end when she finds out she is pregnant – no doctor is willing to help her as abortion is severely illegal…. Vartolomei is outstanding as the young protagonist, an intelligent woman determined to reach her goal despite her circumstances. She is in practically every scene and carries the film most valiantly. It is also good the see the wonderful Sandrine Bonnaire in a rare screen appearance as Anne’s hard-working mother, desperate to see her daughter succeed with her exams.

It is not an easy watch, and is as harrowing and disturbing as Mike Leigh’s VERA DRAKE and Christian Mungiu’s 4 MONTHS, 3 WEEKS AND 2 DAYS, but also an uplifting and rewarding experience. One of the best films of the year not to be missed!

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT



Nicolas Cage plays himself in this enjoyable comedy thriller which boasts some fun set pieces especially in the first half hour.

The daughter of a prominent Spanish politician gets kidnapped while watching Nic Cage in CON AIR. Soon after the man himself enters the stage in Los Angeles as a frustrated actor desperate to reinvent himself. But his agent sends him to Majorca instead to attend a birthday celebration of one of his biggest fans – the mysterious Javi Gutierrez ( Pedro Pascal)…

Cage is always unafraid to send himself up and is more successful in the scenes with his alter ego played by a digitally younger version of himself who is credited by his real name Nic Coppola. The film may run out of steam towards the end, when it loses total credibility, but overall it does exactly what it says on the tin.

PLAYGROUND



Laura Wandle’s multi award-winning film boasts the best acting delivered by child actors in ages. Maya Vanderberque is amazing as Nora, a deeply sensitive 7-year-old who gets very nervous going back to school after a break. She prefers to stay at home with her single father and her only comfort is that her older brother Abel (Gunter Duret) is also at the same school. But when Abel becomes the object of continuous bullying, Nora begins to come to terms with a huge dilemma – whether she tells her father and teachers about her brother’s predicament or to keep quiet…

The action is seen through Nora’s eyes and the camera is always close to her eyeline and follows her around the school and playground. Wandle’s touching film feels authentic and real and plays like Nicolas Philibert’s tremendous documentary ETRE ET AVOIR.

FIREBIRD



Peter Rebane’s powerful love story was one of the highlights from last year’s BFI Flare Film Festival. The action of this true story is set in the Soviet Air Force during the Cold War and follows Sergey, a lonely young private whose dull life takes an unexpected turn when Roman, a dashing young pilot arrives on the scene. They immediately share a strong attraction for each other but their forbidden love is challenged even more when they fall victims to an KGB investigation…

A moving story assuredly directed and eloquently written with passion by Rebane and Tom Prior, who also plays Sergey.

COPPELIA



This modern ballet directed by Ted Brandsen is based on the original 19th century tales of E.T.A Hoffman. It boasts terrific animation mixed with live action dance sequences and is the perfect introduction to ballet especially for younger audiences. The pure love of Swan and Franz is endangered by Dr Coppelius and his experiments. He is a charming cosmetic surgeon and is very proud particularly with one of his creations – the beautiful Coppelia.

An attractive film with a stunning original score by Maurizio Malagnini and a celebrated international cast that includes Darcey Bussel and Vito Mazzeo as the surgeon – a mad professor in the spirit of METROPOLIS, THE CABINET OF DR CALIGARI and even THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW!

FANTASTIC BEASTS – THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEMORE



J.K Rowling’s redundant prequel trilogy to her Harry Potter franchise continues – Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald determined to seize control of the wizarding world despite Professor Albus Dumbledore’s (Jude Law) valiant efforts. Meanwhile, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) embarks on a dangerous mission in order to outsmart the evil wizard…

Director David Yates is as reliable as ever and delivers the goods with spectacular special effects, even though the whole project lacks tension and suspense. The franchise is tired, has the feeling of deja vu and has long past its sell-by date.