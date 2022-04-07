FILM OF THE WEEK

COMPARTMENT NO 6



This eloquent adaptation of one of Finland’s favourite books has deservedly won its director Juho Kousmanen the Grand Prix at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The story follows Laura (Seidi Haaria), a young Finnish archaeology student in Moscow, who is persuaded by her lecturer and lover to visit the ancient site of petroglyphs near the Arctic Circle. At first Laura is reluctant to take such a trip, but later on almost spontaneously, she decides to board a train to the arctic port of Murmansk and escape her uneasy love affair. It is a long journey and Laura is forced to share her tiny carriage and space with Lioha (Yuri Borisov), a rude, drunk miner. He is offensive and insensitive towards Laura but as the long journey continues she begins to realise that there is a softer side to this brute young man…

The story is seen through Laura’s eyes and the audience sympathises with her predicament from the start. The performances are exquisite – Haaria is terrific as the free spirited Finnish heroine determined to reach her destination despite immense obstacles. Borisov is also excellent in the difficult and more demanding role – a macho man but a real charmer underneath when he bothers to make the effort.

A warm, humane film- perfect for our turbulent times!

MORBIUS



This spectacular Marvel adventure tells the story of biochemist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), a pioneer scientist with a rare blood disease since birth. From his early years in a special hospital in Greece, which is run by Dr Emil Nicholas (Jared Harris), Morbius starts to experiment with science and now part of his research is to infect his own blood in order to find a cure for his disease. At first his experiment is a success, but soon after he begins to experience blood thirsty desires…

Leto is perfectly cast as the Byronic scientist who like Dr Jekyll, he soon finds his Mr Hyde. He is well supported by Matt Smith, as his childhood friend and fellow sufferer Milo. The striking Adria Arjona is also effective as Morbius’ loyal assistant Martine, determined to do anything in her power in order to reverse Morbius’ predicament.

The special effects are truly impressive in this watchable Marvel adventure which thankfully doesn’t outstay its welcome.

SMALL BODY



Laura Samani’s assured feature film debut was one of the highlights at last October’s London Film Festival.

The action is set in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of Italy and the story follows Agate (Celeste Cescutti), a young woman sunk into deep grief after she gives birth to a still born baby. And things turn even worse when she is forced to embark on a perilous journey to a remote mountain sanctuary in order to free her baby’s soul…

This ritualistic piece of filmmaking makes great use of the harsh yet beautiful landscape and recalls early work from Pier Paolo Pasolini.

A worthwhile experience from a promising new talent!

HUMAN FACTORS



I first saw Ronny Troker’s intriguing film at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. It is a solid piece of work and brings to mind the work of Michael Haneke especially during the opening sequence.

A German husband, his French wife and their two children arrive at their French country house from Germany for a weekend break. The husband goes to buy some groceries and on his return, he hears his wife screaming after she is being disturbed by an intruder. It recalls the opening of FUNNY GAMES, but Troker soon enters into a different territory – more in the style of FORCE MAJEURE where family secrets are being revealed.

An original piece of filmmaking, well-acted and suspenseful until the final credits. (MUBI)

THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME



The work of Antonio Campos is always verging on the provocative with such films as HIGH SCHOOL, SIMON KILLER and CHRISTINE. His latest is based on Donal Ray Pollock’s multi-layered novel which takes place in Knockemstiff, Ohio.

The story spans two decades – between World War II and the Vietnam War and the action is seen through the eyes of Arvin Russell (Tom Holland), a young man traumatised during his childhood. But now things turn even more sinister after his path crosses with an immoral preacher (Robert Pattinson) and a murderous couple (Jason Clarke & Riley Keough)…

An assured piece of work from a provocative, talented filmmaker featuring dark, twisted characters. (Netflix)

THE BOULET BROTHERS DRAGULA



Ten episodes in series 4 of this Boulet Brothers extravaganza where eleven drag queens are ready to sharpen their knives in order to win the prestigious Dragula crown and the big cash prize.

In Episode One titled “Horror Icons Reimagined”, the competitors reinvent classic Horror looks. One of the bottom two will face extermination. In “Nosferatu Beach Party” the remaining competitors head towards the beach dressed to kill accordingly. In Episode Three, the drag artists including one woman and one transgender create memorable looks inspired by the “Weird, Wild West”. In “Monsters of Rock”, the Boulet Brothers offer another challenging opportunity for the participants to rock till someone dies. Episode Five is “Ghostship Glamour”, an imaginative cocktail of glamour deep under the sea. “Hairy Monsters!” allows the gang to camp it up big time as hairy creatures. Episode Seven is “Exorsisters” where the players get to perform scenes from the horror classic THE EXORCIST. “Killer Clowns” is yet another challenge for the few remaining contestants and in “The Last Supper”, the remaining cast plus those perished in previous episodes, get together for a reunion. In “The Grand Finale” the winner will be announced and blood and tears are expected to flow in abundance.

An addictive pleasure! (SHUDDER)