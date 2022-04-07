It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, unlike the rest of your body where it can be covered up, the face is usually the part of the body that is exposed to all weather conditions. Come rain, wind or shine, our facial skin gets hit with extreme heat, extreme cold, outside wind, central heating and air conditioning. Our poor skin goes through so much, and although it is of course adaptable and can take it most of the time, a little tender loving care can go a long way when it comes to facial skin. All the skin requires is good cleansing and some appropriate moisturising suitable to one’s own skin type.

As we know, the skin flakes and sheds skin every minute of the day; we lose about 30,000 to 40,000 dead skin cells off the surface of our skin – that is almost 4 kilograms (9 pounds) of skin cells every year. Dust in homes is composed of about 20-50% dead skin cells.

The skin cells regenerate every twenty eight days or so, this process involves the superficial skin cells being replaced by new ones. The body usually does its best skin renewal cells approximately after one hour into our regular sleep, hence the term ‘Beauty Sleep’, therefore a disturbed sleeping pattern or late nights can actually disrupt this process.

To have skin look its best, a few basics are needed, and they include good sleep, good nutrition and a good skin care routine. So let’s go through it.

Sleep should be of a good quality and of undisturbed sleep preferably. As stated, a regular sleep pattern is best, even an occasional late night may show signs of a dull lack lustre skin, add in a night of intense alcohol, the chances are the skin may show further signs of dehydration and dilated pores. If one smokes, the skin pores are usually even more dilated and reveal a more mottled, dehydrated, dull skin appearance, so not too great if you want a more youthful or glowing appearance.

Nutrition is of importance; eating the right food for skin really does make the difference, so if you want bright skin, then you need to eat right. Oily fish like salmon, mackerel and herring contain Vitamin D which contributes to skin growth, repair and metabolism. It also helps the skin’s immune system, helping destroy free radicals that can cause premature ageing. Fruits that contain Vitamin C help produce collagen – they include blackcurrants, blueberries, kiwi, strawberries, oranges. Bananas are rich in potassium, contain antioxidants and are said to prevent the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Vegetables like carrots, broccoli and spinach and a protein source like turkey, fish, or quinoa, should help in keeping the skin’s elasticity and firmness.

Drinking plenty of water regularly to retain moisture in the skin, especially in extreme weather or temperature change, like that of heat or central heating.

A good skin care routine to regularly remove dead skin cells and then replace any moisture loss, makes a fast difference in the appearance.

A daily cleansing routine should be used for your particular skin type e.g. dry, oily or combination skin, using a good cleanser, followed by the same brand toning lotion, the reason being that they are designed to work together for that particular skin type. Follow with a good moisturiser suitable for your skin type. I like to use Cetuem, as all products are from natural sources without any harsh chemicals added, unlike some high street branded products.

For an additional enhanced weekly exfoliation, using a gentle face scrub to assist in removing the surface dead skin cells, and then follow by a conditioning face mask that helps to reveal the new, fresh, bright skin underneath and ready to glow.

Always moisturise and stay hydrated for radiant, young looking, dazzling skin.

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x