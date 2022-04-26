The Erasmus+ youth exchange programme “Youth 4 Health” took place from 14 to 22 April at Agros village of Nicosia district, with the participation of 68 young people from Greece, France, Hungary and Cyprus.

The programme was funded by the EU and was held under the Erasmus+ programme.

According to a press release, the aim was to direct young peoples’ lives in a more positive way through outdoor and sport activities, explore what healthy lifestyle means in practice, exercising in the right way and inspiring their peers to become more active and live a healthier lifestyle.

Participants engaged in sport and health programmes and through various activities understood better obesity issues, mental health and lack of physical exercise and were informed on ways to address problems that young people are concerned about.