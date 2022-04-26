A man who was offended when a woman turned him down for a date took revenge by showing private sexual videos of her online.

Ali Ucar, aged 27, of Enfield, acquired the footage involving the victim and a previous partner after the victim’s mobile phone had been stolen.

The victim, from Hertsmere, was informed by friends that Ucar was sharing the footage with live audiences via social media.

He was arrested on 9 September, 2020, and later charged with disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

On Friday 8 April, Ucar appeared at St Albans Crown Court for sentencing having earlier pleading guilty at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 2 March.

He was jailed for eight months.

Detective Constable Jay Jeffrey said: “I would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout this investigation.

“She showed great courage in standing up in court and reading her own victim impact statement so that the Judge could hear the devastating impact Ucar’s actions had on her. She described the ordeal as ‘painful and humiliating’.”

DC Jeffrey added: “The victim did the right thing in coming forward and reporting Ucar’s actions to police. So-called revenge porn was made a specific offence in the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015 and Hertfordshire Constabulary takes these types of crimes seriously.

“No victim should ever feel embarrassed or ashamed about reporting incidents of this nature to the police. You will be treated in a sensitive manner and supported by officers through the criminal justice process.”

If you believe someone has shared or published sexual images or videos of you without permission report it to police online, use our online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website Crimestoppers (opens in new window).