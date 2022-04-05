Three Cypriots standing as candidates at the next local elections on 5th May 2022 are Gina Needs (left), Councillor and Cabinet member for Housing, standing at Bowes Ward, Leader of Enfield Council Nesil Caliskan (centre), standing in Jubilee Ward, and Cllr. George A Savva MBE, Cabinet Member for Licensing and Regulatory Services, standing in Haselbury Ward.

The two other Labour candidates in Haselbury Ward are Mahym Bedecova and Mustafa Cetinkaya.

On Thursday 5th May, give your votes to the Labour candidates cross Enfield and elsewhere. Polling stations open at 7am and close at 10pm.