It has come to our attention that a number of our residents have been targeted as part of the energy rebate scam. Residents are contacted by the scam callers and are being asked to share their bank details in order to receive £150 payment. We urge our residents to NOT give your bank details to anyone claiming to be from the council. We will never contact you to ask for your bank details by phone, text or e-mail.

Energy Rebate payment – how and when you will receive the payment

Eligible households in Council Tax properties bands A to D will be paid £150 to help with the rising cost of energy. You don’t need to pay this money back.

Unless you pay your council tax by Direct Debit we will send you a voucher for £150 you can cash at any UK Post Office. We will send the vouchers out during April and May.

If you do pay your council tax by Direct Debit, we will credit your bank account with £150 during April and May.

You don’t need to do anything else, or contact us.

For more information, please visit Council Tax Energy Rebate – £150 payment | Haringey Council