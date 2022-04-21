As the season begins to change and warm days are upon us, we look forward to longer days, sweet spring scents, and beloved Easter celebrations at the Stademos Hotels.

They invite us for an Easter Getaway at the AMARA or the Elysium, with their exclusive packages that feature a two-night stay accompanied by a lavish family-style Easter Sunday luncheon with all the traditional trimmings, as well as Easter treats for you to nibble on in your room.

The Mediterranean is also all set to welcome you to its newly refurbished premises, where guests can enjoy updated rooms and an elevated dining experience.

We look forward to seeing you!

A M A R A

Orthodox Easter Get away at AMARA

This Easter and Spring, make it a luxurious experience you’ll never forget. The AMARA is offering an exclusive Easter package that includes two nights in a Deluxe Bedroom with a sea view, complemented by traditional Easter goodies in your room to nibble on. Guests can enjoy a lavish buffet breakfast and a luncheon buffet on Easter Sunday accompanied by live music.

Celebrate Easter with the limited edition AMARA’s Easter Egg. The handmade Easter Egg is crafted from the finest Valrhona milk chocolate “bahibe”, hazelnut, almonds and caramel. Wrapped with sugary flowers for a Spring touch, the egg nestles a rich taste of handmade praliné paste. The AMARA Easter Egg is priced at €60.00 each and is available to pre-order at 2544 2222 or via [email protected]

Available from Saturday 16.04.2022 until Monday 25.04.2022.

A M A R A

New Spring Menu at Ristorante Locatelli

Discover the tantalizing flavors of Italian cuisine at Ristorante Locatelli. This spring, Michelin-starred Chef Locatelli presents all-new light and refreshing dishes made with seasonal ingredients and cooked to perfection. From spring truffle appetizers to an abundance of seasonal vegetables prepared in the most creative of ways, the new menu at Locatelli is sure to be a sensation this spring!

EXPLORE THE MENU

ELYSIUM

Orthodox Easter Getaway at The Elysium

Easter is a time for family, and the Elysium is offering an exclusive two night package for a truly traditional Easter experience. Guests will have the opportunity to sample traditional Easter goodies upon arrival in their room, and then enjoy local customs such as Easter supper with Magiritsa soup following Midnight Mass on Holy Saturday, and an exclusive luncheon buffet featuring delicacies such as Ovelias, Kokoretsi and other favorites, all accompanied by live music.

Enjoy the Epitaph Procession and the Easter Midnight Mass at the Elysium’s Life Giving Source Chapel, located in the hotel premises.

Good Friday – 22nd of April at 20:00hrs

Good Saturday – 23rd of April at 23:00hrs

ELYSIUM

New Flavours at the Elysium

The Elysium’s culinary offering is also getting a springtime facelift, with the addition of new menu items that incorporate the freshest seasonal ingredients. Guests can sample strawberry desserts galore at Bacco and the Lobby, while the Mediterraneo will also feature a selection of dishes infused with springtime.

MEDITERRANEAN

Discover the Revamped Mediterranean

They are thrilled to provide their guests with a sneak peek of the recent renovations at the Mediterranean Hotel. The guest rooms have all been redesigned with a brand new look, one that pays homage to our sunny island, and the hotel’s close proximity to the azure blue waters that surround us.

We are thrilled to provide our guests with a sneak peek of the recent renovations at the Mediterranean Hotel. The guest rooms have all been redesigned with a brand new look, one that pays homage to our sunny island, and the hotel’s close proximity to the azure blue waters that surround us.

The Mediterranean is getting ready to welcome you back to its newly refurbished rooms in May 2022, where guests can enjoy updated rooms and an elevated dining experience.