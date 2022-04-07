Al Pascal’s East Barnet Festival Fundraiser Saturday 23rd April 7pm at The Bohemia 762 – 764 High Rd N12 9QH

East Barnet Festival is going ahead this year (Yay!) so please make a note in your diary to come and commemorate its 25th year anniversary – The festival will be held on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd July at Oakhill Park EN4 8JP.

In the mean time, what’s a better way to celebrate than to put on an evening of music to raise funds and help promote our beloved festival.

As the festival is a free charity event, we are always in need of funds to help run the event and make it bigger and better than previous years, so I’ve called upon some Al Pascal students, past and present, to help us out with the task. Low and behold (as if by magic) we have booked 4 superb acts and they are ready to entertain you! All great in their own right, their array of different styles will keep you captativated whilst, at the same time, you will be doing the local music community a good turn. On second thoughts, it’s not magic. In fact, as usual, I’m flattered by the amount of generosity and support we get from students, parents, followers and the community we’ve built. So, after 2 years of not being able to hold events, thanks in advance to these bands for playing and to all you guys for being there for us.