According to an announcement by the Geological Survey Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, an earthquake of 4.7 on the Richter scale was recorded by the Department’s seismological network at 22:11 on Tuesday April 26.

The earthquake was felt across Cyprus, particularly in Pafos and Limassol district. It was also felt in Lebanon, Israel and North Turkey.

A foreshock of 2.7 on the Richter scale had been recorded at 22:05 before the main earthquake at 22:11 by the seismological network, according to the Director of the Geological Survey Department, Christodoulos Hadjigeorgiou.

Hadjigeorgiou told CNA that the foreshock was on the same fault and added that a smooth progression of aftershock activity was recorded subsequently. A few minutes after 23:00, he said, a noticeable aftershock was recorded which was 3.9 on the Richter scale.

Asked about the frequent seismic activity, the Director of the Geological Survey Department said that we should not forget the sinking of the energy plate under Cyprus. This subduction, he noted, is capable of causing this seismic activity that we experience in Cyprus, either directly from the subduction itself or the activation of faults in the land area.