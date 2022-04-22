I dyed a few brown eggs that I got from a farm and created a marble affect. This is an old method of dying eggs that we used to do back in Cyprus. We would also wrap the eggs in small leaves or flowers instead of using the onion peel.

My dye was very old – at least 10 years out of date – but they still turned out ok and actually look like wooden eggs. I think they are very cool, don’t you?! You can also paint them if you like.

You will need:

Brown eggs

Onion peel

Nylon from stockings/tights

Water

Salt

Egg dye, any colour

White vinegar

Olive oil

Method:

Take your brown eggs (not white) and wrap them with some outer dried onion peel, then place the wrapped eggs in a piece of nylon from a clean pair of stockings or tights. Tie the ends together to make sure that the egg is secure.

Immerse your eggs in a pot of salted water to which you have added some egg dye; I used a blue dye but you can use any colour you like – green, red or yellow.

Follow the instructions on the packaging of the dye and add the recommended white vinegar.

First hard boil your eggs for about 10-15 minutes, then remove from heat and let sit in the dye for another 10 minutes.

Carefully remove the eggs from the dye and allow them to cool completely. Using scissors, cut the stockings and remove the eggs very carefully, then gently remove the onion peel and

wipe the eggs with olive oil to give them a nice shine.

Και του χρόνου με υγεία 🐥