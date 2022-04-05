Due to works being carried out by Thames Water Westbury Avenue N22 is closed in one direction between Frome Road to Turnpike Lane, from now until 18 April.
There is a diversion in place, and the lane heading away from Turnpike Lane remains open as usual.
