Australian Federal Police have seized the largest amount of cocaine ever detected in South Australia, after intercepting commercial bulk-carrier ship, Kypros Bravery, just off Adelaide.

Kypros Bravery was carrying a shipment of more than 416 kilograms of cocaine that was “destined for all major cities in the country” according to Adelaide Police expected to reach a street value upwards of $250 million.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) assistant commissioner Peter Harvey said the drug bust was the result of a multi-agency investigation into organised international crime.

“The investigation was launched in mid-March after an assessment of intelligence that suggested a commercial bulk-carrier ship, the Kypros Bravery, was to be used to traffic illicit drugs into Australia,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Harvey said police believed the drugs were dropped off at a predetermined location in “deep waters” off the Yorke Peninsula on 15 March, where volunteer coast guard members confirmed they had rescued a small boat that ran out of fuel in Investigator Strait, near Kangaroo Island, on the same day.

“The Australian Border Force conducted a methodical, arduous, and endless search of the ocean area and located the shipment on the 18th of March on the Cyprus flagged ship,” Assistant Commissioner Harvey said, adding that four Filipino nationals, who were crew members aboard the cargo ship have been arrested and charged.

“They have been charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug…the maximum penalty is life imprisonment,” he said.

“The sheer volume of drugs is a clear indication that the haul was not just for South Australia, but more than likely destined for all major cities in the country.”

The men will face court today, with prosecutors to seek that bail not be granted, The Advertiser reported.

As the shipment was destined for more Australian states and territories the investigation will be ongoing between state police departments, the Australian Border Force, the Department of Home Affairs, and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.