For the duration of 10 days, I visited Athens and Paros, before arriving in Cyprus for a family reunion – an enjoyable lunch organised at the Hilton, Nicosia.

During my stay there, I had the opportunity to meet Ted in their offices, Andrea D Mavroyiannis, Ambassador / Greek Cypriot Negotiator for the Cyprus problem, Photis Photiou, Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Overseas Cypriots, and Thanasis Tsokos, the new Director General of PIK TV (CyBC).

All the meetings were very interesting, useful, and fruitful.

We exchanged views on the Cyprus issue, the role of overseas Cypriots, and the importance of PIK as a bridge of communication.

Whilst at the Hilton, I had the opportunity to meet briefly with Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and with Colin Stewart, the new UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative to Cyprus.

I promised myself 48 years ago, that when Famagusta reopened, I would go to take photographs. Emotionally, it was very difficult to hold my camera steady and I could not focus. What I could see before me was total catastrophe – the abandoned buildings, houses, shops, roads. After half an hour, I got back my professional feeling and managed to take over 200 hundred photos.

I hope that one day, I and thousands of others, get to fill the streets of Famagusta and this beautiful Town will once again belong to its people.

My thanks and appreciation to Yiannis Nicolaou, the head of the news department at PIK, and to Stella Michael and Emily Michael for their hospitality and friendship.

With my regards and best wishes for a united Cyprus and peace in the world.

Doros Partasides