On Monday 28 March 2022, the British Ministry of Defence released a film showing the countries condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In place of the Republic of Cyprus, the British MoD chose to present a fragmented map of Cyprus’ territories, omitting the occupied territories and the territories where British bases are located.

As DIKFA Proodeftiki, although this particular film appears to have been withdrawn from the official accounts of the Ministry of Defence, we feel strongly the need to unequivocally condemn this action by the British government. No one has the right to legitimise the occupation of the territories of the Republic of Cyprus and to present the partition of our country as a fait accompli. This action unfortunately confirms our concerns about the worrying attitude which the United Kingdom seems to have maintained in recent years with regard to the Cyprus problem.

Such reprehensible actions naturally find fertile ground and are further entrenched in the international community because of the continuing impasse in which the Cyprus problem has been in recent years. Turkey’s intransigence on the one hand and the criminal manipulations, regressions and supposedly ‘new’ dangerous ideas of the Anastasiades-DISY government on the other, unfortunately lead to the adoption of such dangerous concepts. Such negative incidents make even more urgent the need to resume the talks in the right framework as stipulated by the UN resolutions, in order to find a final solution that will liberate and reunite our country and our people, bringing Turkey before its responsibilities.

As far as we are concerned, as Proodeftiki, we will continue our unremitting efforts to develop reengagement between the students of the two communities and to internationalise the Cyprus problem in the UK. We stress once again that the legal territory of the Republic of Cyprus stretches from Kyrenia to Larnaca, from Paphos to Famagusta and from Dhekelia to Akrotiri. We emphatically stress once again that the legal inhabitants of our homeland are all G/Cypriots, T/Cypriots, Armenians, Latins and Maronites.

In this direction we will continue to fight for a solution of a Bi-zonal Bicommunal Federation that will transform the Republic of Cyprus into a free federal state and reunite our people once and for all. Not an inch of land to the imperialists!