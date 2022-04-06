Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following an assault on the M25 motorway near South Mimms.

The incident occurred on the eastbound exit slip road at junction 23, at around 3.30pm on Monday 4 April.

Three males were reported to have been involved in an altercation, during which one of the men was punched to the ground. He was taken to hospital where he remains at this time, with what are currently believed to be life changing injuries.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Investigator Kay Leverton, from the Hertsmere Local Crime Unit, said: “Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened. As part of this, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it and hasn’t yet spoken to police, to please get in touch.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who captured dash cam footage of a white Audi A3 and a white Ford Transit van travelling in the area around the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator Leverton via email.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/26659/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).