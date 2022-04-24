AKEL on the Day of Remembrance and Honor of the 1974 Prisoners of War

22 April 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

23 April has been designated as the Day of Remembrance and Honor of the Prisoners of War of 1974. This is yet another tragic aspect that adds to the chain of pain and suffering experienced by our country and people during the black July of 1974.

Hundreds of soldiers who stood in defence of our betrayed homeland, together with so many other civilians of all ages, experienced inhuman torture, humiliation and degradation at the hands of the Turkish army invading and occupying our country. We all owe them first as a people and subsequently as a state, recognition and practical support.

It is precisely for this reason that AKEL supported before the Parliamentary Committee on Refugees the demand of the 1974 prisoners for a special benefit to be granted to the 1974 prisoners of war. So many months later we expect the Government to demonstrate the necessary consistency and at long last grant the special benefit.

However, the vindication of the struggles of our people, the 1974 prisoners of war, war-stricken people, the missing persons in Cyprus, the disabled and thousands of displaced persons will be achieved through the solution of the Cyprus problem, the liberation and reunification of our country.

