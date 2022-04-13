Our Mighty Mouflons will be travelling to Malta this week for a game that is expected to be highly contested. The last time that the two nations met, it was Cyprus’ 50th international game against a team that they had never previously beaten. Cyprus, however, was the victor of that game and it’s one that will be remembered for a very long time to come.

Malta will be out to seek revenge against our boys as they were recently beaten by Croatia, who are favourites to go into the playoffs for promotion into the Trophy division.

The previous fixture for our Mighty Mouflons was against Slovenia, who forfeited the game due to severe financial constraints that resulted in them being unable to travel.

This game has special significance for George “Polemi” Agathocleous as it will be his 50th international game for our country. A player of exceptional quality and leadership, this is Cyprus’ 53rd international, which highlights how few matches George has missed. We wish him and our boys a successful game.

Cyprus currently sits mid-table behind Croatia and Malta; the latter having played one game more but with 10 points as opposed to Cyprus who are on 5 points. Our boys are above Israel who have played an extra game but also have 5 points, Cyprus having a far superior points scored average. Slovenia sit bottom with 0 points having played 4 games (3 with 1 game forfeited) and most likely to be relegated to the Conference South 2 division.

Let’s all tune in and get behind our Mighty Mouflons. The game will be broadcast live across Rugby Europe’s website:

Malta v Cyprus (rugbyeurope.eu)

A special thanks goes out to our dedicated sponsors who have provided the much-needed financial support that allows our Mighty Mouflons to compete at such a high level.

A full match report providing key points of the game will follow.