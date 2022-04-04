Cyprus` Health Ministry reported 4 deaths and 4,210 new COVID cases Monday. Hospitalisations stand at 199 and according to the authorities, 28 patients are in serious condition. Deaths rose to 946 and cases to 444,012. Positivity rate today stands at 4%.

The deceased are 3 men and a woman 68, 77, 89 and 88 years of age who passed away yesterday and today. Figures show that 52.77% of patients are unvaccinated. Moreover the Ministry said that 13 patients who are no longer infectious are still intubated in an ICU.

Today a total of 105,150 tests were carried out of which 4,197 were PCR and 332 cases were diagnosed (Positivity rate PR (7.91%), 100,953 were rapid and 3,878 cases were detected (PR 3.84%).

In the framework of contact tracing 1,033 PCR were conducted and 41 cases were diagnosed (PR 3.97%) while the rapid tests amounted to 569 of which 73 came back positive (PR 12.83%).

On private initiative the PCR tests were 1,323 and 211 cases were diagnosed (PR 15.95%), while the rapid tests totalled 49,629 and 2,692 came back positive (PR 5.42%).

A total of 51,324 rapid tests were carried out in the framework of testing program by the Ministry and 1,186 cases were diagnosed. At testing units the rapid tests were 16,012 and 832 came back positive (PR 5.2%).

In elementary schools the rapid tests were 17,226 and 114 cases were diagnosed (PR 0.66%), in high schools 9,675 and the positive cases were 68 (PR 0.7%) while from test-to-stay scheme the rapid tests were 4,786 and the positive cases were 60 (PR 1.25%).

In special schools 5 cases were detected from 830 rapid tests (PR 0.6%) and in nursing homes 17 cases were diagnosed from 1,358 rapid tests (PR 1.25%). In closed units 460 tests were carried out and 9 came back positive (PR 1.96%), and in public sector services the rapid tests were 284 and no cases were detected.