Cypriot health authorities on Thursday reported two deaths due to COVID-19 and 4,349 new cases, bringing the total tally of deaths and infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 935 and 430,726 respectively.



According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalisations rose to 195, while patients treated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units and Advance Care Units remained unchanged to 25.



A total of 96,116 tests were carried out today, with the overall daily positivity rate amounting to 4.52% from 5.72% the day before.



According to the Ministry, the new fatalities concern two men, 62 and 85 years old, who passed away today.



Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals rose to 195, of whom 25 are being treated in serious condition. Of the patients in serious condition, 7 are intubated and 18 patients are in Advanced Care Units, the Ministry added.



Data show that 52.31% of the patients treated in public hospitals have no vaccination history, while 13 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units.



According to the Ministry, PCR tests amounted to 3,335 detecting 406 positive cases with a positivity rate of 12.17%, while rapid antigen tests amounted to 92,781 after which 3,493 new infections were diagnosed, resulting to a positivity rate of 4.25%.



In the context of contact tracing, 351 PCR tests were carried out detecting 48 new cases with a positivity rate of 13.68%, while 94 new cases were diagnosed following 839 rapid antigen tests with a positivity rate of 11.02%.



As part of private initiative, 1,654 PCR tests were carried detecting 313 new cases (18.92%), whereas 39,866 rapid antigen tests were conducted, after which 2,570 new cases were diagnosed (6.45%).



In the context of the Ministry of Health’s testing programmes using rapid antigen tests, a total of 52,915 samples were taken detecting 1,373 new infections.



Following 17,201 tests carried out in the various testing sites, 982 new cases were diagnosed with a 5.71% positivity rate.



As part of testing in the education system, 17,130 tests were carried out in primary schools, detecting 134 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.78%, while 9.835 tests were made in high schools detecting 63 new cases resulting in positivity rate of 0.64%. Furthermore 5,661 rapid tests were carried out as part of the test-to-stay process, detecting 60 new cases (1.06%). No infections were traced following 104 tests in special schools.



In the context of testing in elderly homes, 337 samples were taken, detecting 3 positive cases (0.71%), while 3 new cases were diagnosed following 422 tests carried out in the public service (0.89%) and an additional 3 new infections were traced after 337 tests conducted in closed structures (0.89%), the Ministry added.