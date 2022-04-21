Easter signals the “start of a new season, with hope, faith and determination”, noted Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou, in his Easter message to overseas Cypriots, and called for all to “leave behind the difficult times and look to the future with optimism for the people and the island”.

In his message, he sent greetings to Cypriots all over the world and said “we hope the light of the resurrection fills your hearts and shows the road to love, respect for our fellow humans”, for a greater and more constructive future.

Referring to the Cyprus problem, he said “unfortunately, Turkey’s intransigence limits our hopes even further for a fair and acceptable solution for the reunification of our homeland. We insist on our views and continue with determination the struggle for a solution to our national problem”.

On the war in Ukraine, he said “humanity, once again, is witnessing the atrocities of war” and expressed support to all humans who are suffering from the repercussions of this war, wishing at the same time peace and security.

He also thanked all overseas Cypriots for their long-term support and love for their homeland, adding “your struggles for Cyprus are of great importance and you can be sure that we will always be by your side, to support you in all your efforts”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island’s northern third