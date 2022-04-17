Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou will travel to Kormakitis on Holy Monday to inspect the construction of a school and a stadium in the village.

An official press release said that Photiou will be updated on the progress of the construction and will meet enclaved and those who have resettled in the Maronite village in the Turkish occupied north of Cyprus.

During his visit, the Commissioner will be accompanied by Yiannakis Mousa, representative of the Maronite religious group at the House of Representatives and other officials.

According to the website Kormakitis.net a number of development projects worth 1.7 million euro, are underway at Kormakitis, “creating a valid and promising prospect of a future in the maronite village”.

By the end of 2022, a centre of cooperation will be erected worth 1.2 million euro. The stadium will cost around 450 thousand euro. Another 50 thousand will be channelled by the Community Council for additional infrastructure projects.