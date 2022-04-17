The Cyprus Olympic Committee honoured Cypriot junior athletes during a special event that took place recently.

The “Best Junior Athlete Award Ceremony” for the 2021 season was held at the Olympic House in Nicosia.

The Limassol Rowing Centre announced that for the second consecutive year, both male and female junior athletes awarded, are members of the Centre. Ekaterina Loskutova was honoured as the Best Female Rower and Roman Grebenin as the Best Male Rower.

The event was attended inter alia by Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth Prodromos Prodromou, President of the Cyprus Sports Organisation Andreas Michaelides and Iakovos Filippousis, Secretary of the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games