New prospects for tourist arrivals from France, Tourism Minister tells CNA

New prospects for tourist arrivals to Cyprus from France have opened both short-term and medium-term, Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios has told CNA, noting that Cyprus has managed after three-year long efforts to break in the French market.

In statements to CNA, from Paris where he is holding meetings with the country`s tour operators, Perdios said that last year, which was a year with limited connectivity, a mere 35,000 tourists arrived to Cyprus from France, while this year there are 100,000 available places in five direct weekly flights, connecting Cyprus with the main cities of France.

Following the coordinated efforts by the Deputy Ministry, the Ministry of Transport and Hermes Airports in recent years, there are now 20 flights per week from and to France, while two years ago there was no direct connectivity, he pointed out. Five airlines, he added, (Wizz Air, EasyJet, Ryanair, Tus and Transavia) will connect Cyprus with Paris, Marseilles, Toulouse, Lyons and Strasbourg.

“Therefore, there is an immediate prospect to have arrivals this year which will be a very difficult year,” due to losses from Russia as a result of the crisis in Ukraine, he said.

Perdios explained that these flights are regular not chartered, adding that chartered flights will be discussed “if the market opens as we would like.”

This opening to France, he added, “has never happened before and it is in combination of the fact that there is available accommodation due to the Ukrainian crisis, while at the same time there is enthusiasm in France due to the flights.”

According to the Deputy Minister, France is the number one country where advertising takes place and where there is enthusiasm for Cyprus` new tourist identity and redefinition of our tourism product. “There is no better time to break into the French market,” he said.

Perdios urged all tourism actors to contribute in order to support the French market prospect.

This year, he said, there will be 100,000 seats available in direct flights. He added that all tourism players need to be vigilant, noting that hoteliers and the owners of tourist accommodation will have to offer rooms because there have been complaints by French operators that no rooms were available. At the same time, he said that all tourism actors should advertise their products in the French market, while airlines, particularly those active in France now should launch promotion campaigns in the airports.

Businesses, Perdios said, should present a product which is in line with the wishes of French tourists who are interested in culture, history, food and wine and are looking to find authenticity. This is what we should offer, he pointed out, reminding that the Deputy Ministry has added labels such as Taste Cyprus, Cyprus Breakfast, Wine Routes, Commandaria Route, Nature Trails and Authentic Routes.

“At a destination level, I believe that many improvements have taken place in the last two years which can create interest in this market,” he noted.

According to the Deputy Minister the next step is for Cypriot hoteliers to get in touch with the Tour Operator Association of France, adding that its President will be visiting Cyprus in the beginning of June in order to discuss with professionals in the private sector about what French tourists want, what can be offered by hotels and what investments can take place in future by French tour operators in Cyprus, as was the case with British and Russian tour operators in recent years.

In the medium term, he pointed out, “France is an excellent investment and is likely to have results from this year because of the available places.”

“We have been trying to break into this market for three years and I believe that this year we will manage to do so,” he added.

At the same time, while in France Perdios presented the “Delice d` Aphrodite” restaurant in Paris owned by Cypriot brothers Mavrommatis with a Taste of Cyprus quality label.