The hope that the tourism movement that started during the Easter holidays will continue, so that this year will be better than the last, expressed on Tuesday Director General of the Cyprus Hotels Association, Philokypros Roussounides.

Roussounides told CNA that there has been tourism movement in April, mainly in the Pafos district and the mountainous areas, where bookings, on average, are expected to reach 50% of the overall capacity this month, while bookings during the Easter week were at around 60%.

As regards other districts, Roussounides said bookings were at lower levels.

He said that it seems, however, there are also tourist arrivals, that are expected to gradually increase, and, given the weather conditions, this could be the official start of the summer season.

Asked about how 2022 compares to last year so far, Roussounides said that in the first half of last year, due to restrictive measures in general due to the pandemic, there was almost no tourist traffic.

“Judging by the first half of 2021, I think we are at a better level, and we hope that this trend will continue in the coming months so that we can achieve our goal this year which is none other than having a better year than the previous one,” he said.

The head of the Pafos Hotels Association, Thanos Michaelides, told CNA that, during the Easter holidays the district’s hotels saw bookings rise to 60% of their capacity while, in addition to British tourists, there has been increased interest from locals as well. He said that the district has had visitors from the UK, Poland, Germany, Israel and other countries.