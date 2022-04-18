Cyprus Foreign Minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, discussed on Monday with his counterparts of India and Morocco, bilateral relations, the Cyprus problem and regional challenges during telephone conversations he had with them.

Kasoulides said in a post on Twitter that he talked with the Foreign Minister of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about the steps ahead in Cyprus – India relations that are proliferating from strength to strength, geopolitical and regional challenges, Cyprus’ support in boosting the EU- India strategic relations and India’s indispensable support on the Cyprus problem.

Moreover, the Cyprus MFA said in a post on Twitter that Kasoulides discussed with the FM of Morocco Nasser Bourita the way forward in bilateral relations including cooperation in regional context and the full support for EU- Morocco strategic partnership and referred to the importance of as a stability factor in North Africa.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.