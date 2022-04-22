AKEL on the 55th anniversary of the coup d’état in Greece Cyprus’ blood will forever be on the hands of the Greek junta

21 April 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

21 April 1967 is one of the darkest moments in the history of the peoples of Greece and Cyprus. The Greek junta of the Colonels, which oppressed the Greek people for seven years and organised the massacre of the Cypriot people, remained in the memory and consciousness of both peoples as a synonym of high treason and fascism.

Cyprus has never forgotten that the Greek junta and its supporters who were raising the banners of nationalism were at the same time willingly collaborating to surrender half of Cyprus to the Turkish invading army. The high treason committed by the Greek Junta reached a climax in July 1974 with the execution, together with EOKA B fascism, of the coup against President Makarios, which was the beginning of the NATO plan for the partition of our island.

The blood shed by Cyprus will forever be on the hands of the coupists and EOKA B. The fact that there are still closet and openly nostalgic forces of the Greek Junta in both Cyprus and Greece is shameful and rubs salt in the wounds of Cyprus. The wounds inflicted by the Greek Junta in Cyprus will not be healed unless the occupation and division of our island is terminated, through the liberation and reunification of our homeland.

AKEL expresses its honor and gratitude to the fighters of the anti-dictatorship struggle in Greece and Cyprus, to those who became martyrs in torture chambers, prisons and islands of exile, who participated in the popular and youth uprisings and mobilisations against the regime, who resisted the persecution, censorship and propaganda of the dictatorship.