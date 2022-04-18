AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas replies to DISY President Averof: “He should start with the Russian tycoon clients of Anastasiades’ law firm”

AKEL registered an issue in Parliament for RCB workers

13 April 2022

“Workers in the countries of Europe cannot become the victims of the EU-Russia economic war. On AKEL’s initiative, the Parliamentary Labour Affairs Committee will discuss the future of the 440 Russia Commercial Bank (RCB) employees at its next plenary session,” AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas pointed out in a relevant post.

“The Central Bank, the European Central Bank and the Cypriot government took decisions about the bank without caring about the workers who will find themselves on the street,” he added.

“In fact, they didn’t even ask them. Apart from the depositors’ money, someone – the government of the country, for example… – should have also cared about their jobs, about the fate of the bank’s workers,” he continued.

Other employees of companies and organizations directly or indirectly affected by the sanctions that have been imposed are and will face similar issues.

As Giorgos Koukoumas stressed, “DISY President Averof Neophytou, who spoke yesterday at the ‘Economic Forum’ about the “de-Russianisation” of Europe and about the “stain which we now have an opportunity to remove”, could himself begin with the Russian tycoon clients of the Nicos Anastasiades Law Firm or with the bankers that sponsor ruling DISY party events.”

“It is the feast of the oligarchs – regardless of any nationality – not the work of the workers who will be on the street in one night that is a stain,” G.Koukoumas concluded.