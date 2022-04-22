For the week between 15 and 21 April, Cyprus recorded 18 deaths due to COVID and 6,115 new cases. Hospitalizations are at 108 and positivity rate now stands at 2.27%. The authorities have decided to release the new data every Friday instead of daily as it was done since the pandemic broke out.

The deceased are 7 male and 11 female between the ages of 62 and 102 who passed away between April 14 and April 20.

Total deaths rose to 1,006 and of cases to 470.319.

According to the Ministry of Health 25 patients are in serious condition (10 are in an ICU and 15 in ACU and 8 are intubated). Figures show that 44,45% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Moreover 9 patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in an ICU.

A total of 269.310 tests were carried out of which 16.531 were PCR and

790 cases were detected (Positivity rate PR 4.78%). The number of rapid tests were 252.779 of which 5.325 came back positive (PR 2.11%).

In the framework of contact tracing a total of 1.807 PCR tests were carried out and 58 cases were diagnosed (PR 3.21%). On private initiative the PCR tests were 6.268 and 533 cases were detected (PR 8.5%). A total of 124.465 rapid tests were done and 3.100 cases were diagnosed (PR 2.49%).

In the framework of testing program of the Ministry the rapid tests were 128.314 and 2.225 came back positive. In testing units 86.780 rapid tests were done and 2.050 came back positive (PR 2.36%). In elementary schools 18.220 rapid tests were done and 53 cases were detected (PR 0.29%) while in high schools 13 cases were diagnosed from 6.779 rapid tests (PR 0.19%). In the framework of Test-to-Stay program, 1.565 tests were carried out and 15 cases were detected (PR 0.96%) while in special schools 1 case was found from 703 tests (PR 0.14%).

In nursing homes 81 cases were diagnosed from 7.349 rapid tests (PR 1.1%), in closed units 12 cases were detected from 6.806 tests (PR 0.18%) while in the army no case was detected in total of 112 tests.